HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,401 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 180,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,366. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.