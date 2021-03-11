HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,927 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,394 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13.

