HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,756 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98.

