HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 5,142 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. 11,469,237 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.