HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 0.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded up $22.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $814.79. 7,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $881.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

