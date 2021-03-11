Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by 81.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.