Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.86 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,649,098 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £29.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.