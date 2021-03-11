HC Wainwright Raises Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target to $20.00

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

