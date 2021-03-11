HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.09.

ABUS opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $344.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,058,889.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,294,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 5,294,445 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,266,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 3,404,820 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,070,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $10,431,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

