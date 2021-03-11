HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLYC. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 165,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

