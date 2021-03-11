HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%.

HCHC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 7,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. HC2 has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

