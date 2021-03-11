HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

