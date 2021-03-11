HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,938,000 after buying an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,013. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

