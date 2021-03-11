HCA Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 1,674 call options.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.84. 21,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.