Head-To-Head Analysis: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) vs. Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Immuron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 4.27 $523.37 million $14.60 11.21 Immuron $1.69 million 21.44 -$1.97 million N/A N/A

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immuron.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Immuron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 7.86% 20.16% 10.85% Immuron N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immuron has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Immuron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 16 0 2.83 Immuron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $184.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immuron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Immuron shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Immuron on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy patients seven years of age and older; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer. The company also offers Xywav, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and JZP-150 for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc . The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Immuron Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products. The company markets Travelan and Protectyn for the prevention of travellers' diarrhea. Its lead product candidates include IMM-124E that is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as used in antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies; and IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Carlton, Australia.

