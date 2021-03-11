Head to Head Analysis: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) versus Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 3.48 $427.04 million $2.07 11.60

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 21.32% 5.83% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. The company operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.