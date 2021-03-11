Head to Head Analysis: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) vs. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Strategic Education and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Strategic Education currently has a consensus price target of $141.40, suggesting a potential upside of 68.69%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 117.11%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $997.14 million 2.05 $81.14 million $6.67 12.57 Boxlight $33.03 million 4.02 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.97

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 10.63% 10.88% 8.97% Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

Summary

Strategic Education beats Boxlight on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Lehi, Utah, Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

