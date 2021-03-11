Head to Head Analysis: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Titan Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.98%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Obalon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 8.84 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

Obalon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30%

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.