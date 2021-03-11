Head to Head Contrast: Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Triterras and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.38 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Triterras.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Triterras and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triterras currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.49%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Triterras on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

