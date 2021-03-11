Head to Head Review: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hill-Rom and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 2.41 $223.00 million $5.53 18.95 Delcath Systems $1.58 million 49.14 -$8.88 million ($1,047.00) -0.02

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 7.74% 22.71% 8.01% Delcath Systems -302.74% N/A -30.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hill-Rom and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 1 6 0 2.86 Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hill-Rom presently has a consensus price target of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Hill-Rom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Delcath Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as patient exam and diagnostics, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, vision screening, and diagnostics products; and respiratory health products comprising non-invasive devices that provide respiratory support and assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include tables, lights, and pendants; and positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables. It sells and rents products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sells and rents products directly to patients in the home; and sells products to primary care facilities through distributors. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

