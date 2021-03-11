Head-To-Head Survey: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Axos Financial alerts:

75.2% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Axos Financial and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00 Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $40.83, indicating a potential downside of 20.26%. Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57% Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and Capitol Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $725.83 million 4.17 $183.44 million $3.10 16.52 Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.99 $64.54 million $0.47 29.79

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Capitol Federal Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.