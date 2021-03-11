Head to Head Survey: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Pegasystems alerts:

This table compares Pegasystems and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -6.48% -19.29% -7.77% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pegasystems and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $911.38 million 10.65 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -95.99 WISeKey International $22.65 million 3.72 $8.19 million ($3.20) -1.97

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pegasystems and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 13 0 2.93 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $145.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.26%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Pegasystems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has a strategic partnership agreement with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.