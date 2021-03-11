Head to Head Survey: Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) vs. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vonovia pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hudson Pacific Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Vonovia and Hudson Pacific Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.26 billion 11.29 $1.28 billion $1.20 27.11 Hudson Pacific Properties $818.18 million 5.17 $44.49 million $2.03 13.79

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vonovia and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 0 6 4 0 2.40

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Vonovia.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 86.01% 13.28% 4.99% Hudson Pacific Properties 2.76% 0.61% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Vonovia on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 416,236 residential units; 138,176 garages and parking spaces; and 6,748 commercial units, as well as managed 78,691 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

