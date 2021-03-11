HeadHunter Group (HHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HHR stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

Several brokerages have commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

