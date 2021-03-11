Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Update

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the February 11th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HDVY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 12,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,693. Health Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
