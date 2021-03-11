Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Update

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the February 11th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDVY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 12,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,693. Health Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; SVM- recursive feature elimination that utilizes the pattern to identify and rank order the data points; Fractal Genomic Modeling, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

