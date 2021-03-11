HealthStream (HSTM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) recently:

2/25/2021 – HealthStream had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HealthStream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

2/24/2021 – HealthStream had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/24/2021 – HealthStream had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/23/2021 – HealthStream had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/3/2021 – HealthStream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

HSTM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. 74,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $758.38 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

