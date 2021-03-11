Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 100,000 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of WisdomTree Investments worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $894.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

