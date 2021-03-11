Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,748 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 366.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of MHK opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.