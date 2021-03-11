Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

RGLD stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

