Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Lakeland Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 15,931.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

