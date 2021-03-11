Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 194.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,997 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

