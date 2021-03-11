Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth $168,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

