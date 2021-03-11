Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 4.14% of U.S. Global Investors worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

