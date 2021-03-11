Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,123 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

