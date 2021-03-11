Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $118.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.