Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Forestar Group worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 288,910 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Forestar Group by 138.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.