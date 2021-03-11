Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of EZCORP worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in EZCORP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

