Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 238.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,385 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Flowserve by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of FLS opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

