Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,245 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Quantum worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quantum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quantum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $463.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

