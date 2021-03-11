Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $218,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

