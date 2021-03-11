Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.30% of Immersion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $259.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Insiders sold a total of 3,685,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,236,385 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

