Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 193,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

