Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 44,249 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 183.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in A. O. Smith by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

