Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of GATX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $137,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,705.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,419. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.