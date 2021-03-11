Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 122,600 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of GSI Technology worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $104,266.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,983,426.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

