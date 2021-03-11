Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 22,103 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

NYSE FE opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

