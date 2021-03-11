Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 395,000 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.10% of Americas Silver worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 24.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,567 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,721,400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 899,011 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 339,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Americas Silver stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

