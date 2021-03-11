Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sanderson Farms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

