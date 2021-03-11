Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

