Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in US Ecology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

